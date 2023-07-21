73 F
Clarksville
Saturday, July 22, 2023
Clarksville Police Department continues search for Runaway Juvenile Emya Woods

Emya Woods
Emya Woods

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 14-year-old Emya Woods.

A press release was sent out on June 26th, and detectives have received information that she may be in the Caldwell Lane area and going by the name of Mya Richards.

Emya is 5’0” tall, weighs approximately 105 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.


Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact CPD Detective Weber at 931.648.0656, ext. 5739.

