Clarksville Police Department investigates Death at Walmart on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – At approximately 2:42pm, today, Friday, July 21st, 2023, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to an ambulance call at Walmart, 3050 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

An unresponsive male was found inside his vehicle and was pronounced deceased. CPD Detectives have determined that there was no foul play involved and there is no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.


Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Lockerman at 931.648.0656, ext. 5299.

