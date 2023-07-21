Nashville Sounds come out blasting, roll over Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 17-3

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds (51-41, 11-7) piled on the runs with a pair of huge innings in a 17-3 thumping of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (41-52, 9-10) at First Horizon Park. Abraham Toro tied the Sounds’ single-game hit record with five knocks in the runaway victory.

The bats were off from the word go, with the Sounds scoring a then-season-high eight runs in the first inning. Toro singled home Luis Urías to get Nashville on the board before Skye Bolt brought home Sal Frelick on a sacrifice fly, making it 2-0.

Patrick Dorrian then broke it open with a grand slam over the right field wall for a 6-0 advantage, later extended by another home run by Urías, a two-run blast to the deepest part of the park in right-center field.

Payton Henry singled home Toro for Nashville’s ninth score of the night in the second inning. Nashville held a commanding 9-3 advantage before another avalanche of runs in the sixth. Bolt came through with a two-RBI single that pushed the Sounds into double digits before more RBI hits from Henry and Monte Harrison. Toro tied the Sounds franchise hit record with a two-RBI single, pushing the Sounds to their final tally of 17 runs.

Though the hurlers benefitted from a tremendous cushion, the arms still had a great night in holding Jacksonville to three runs. Janson Junk picked up his first win since June, striking out four on five hits and four walks in 5.2 innings. Alex Claudio followed to get out of the sixth before a quiet seventh. Ethan Small struck out a pair in a scoreless outing before Jake Cousins put the rout away in the ninth.

Toro’s tear at the plate notched him into the Sounds record books as he was the 16th Sound since 1998 to have five hits in a game. He singled in the first, doubled in the second and fourth, and singled twice more, both in the sixth inning, for the perfect 5-for-5 night. Only Keston Hiura failed to get a hit in the Sounds lineup, but the cleanup hitter reached and scored twice on two walks. Urías and Dorrian led the team with 4 RBI in the rout.

The series rolls into Hit City Saturday with game five against the Jumbo Shrimp tomorrow night. Left-hander Robert Gasser (5-1, 4.02) starts for the Nashville Sounds, while the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will start right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez (4-7, 7.00). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm CT at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds became the first full-season Minor League Baseball team to score eight runs in multiple innings in a single game.

Nashville scored a season-high 17 runs, the most since they won at Louisville 17-1 on September 21, 2022.

Abraham Toro (5-for-5, 3 R, 2 2B, 3 RBI) is the first Sounds hitter with a five-hit game since Brice Turang’s five-hit performance on April 22, 2022, vs. Charlotte. During his eight-game hitting streak, Toro is batting .531 (17-for-32) with five doubles, two homers, six RBI, and 10 runs. In the month of July, Toro boasts a .411 average (23-for-56) with 12 extra-base hits and 1.219 OPS in 14 games.

Patrick Dorrian became the first Sound to hit multiple grand slams in a season since Anthony Garcia accomplished this feat in 2018. There have been 10 Sounds to hit two grand slams since 2005. J.R. House is the only Sound to hit three grand slams in one season (2004).

