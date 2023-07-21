Roxy Regional Theatre kicks off Season 41 with Steel Magnolias, August 3rd – 26th

Clarksville, TN – Come on down to the Roxy Regional Theatre and Rediscover Your Roots at Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana (where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done) with Steel Magnolias, opening Thursday, August 3rd, at 7:00pm.

Launching Season 41 at the Roxy Regional Theatre and directed by Emily Ruck, Steel Magnolias stars Jennifer Workman as Truvy, Chloe LaMar as Annelle, Jama Bowen as Clairee, Kat Scherer as Shelby, Carrie Baker as M’Lynn, and Stacy Turner as Ouiser.

Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (who is unsure whether or not she is still married), the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser (“I’m not crazy, I’ve just been in a bad mood for forty years”); an eccentric millionaire with a raging sweet tooth, Miss Clairee; and the local social leader, M’Lynn, whose daughter Shelby (the prettiest girl in town) is about to marry a “good ol’ boy.”

This beloved play celebrates the strength and resilience of women and is filled with hilarious repartee and not a few acerbic but humorously revealing verbal collisions, which makes its characters truly touching, funny, and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.

Written by Robert Harling, Steel Magnolias is presented through a special arrangement with Broadway Licensing LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection, and is produced in part by Ron & Suzanne McCafferty and Mildred & Mable’s, with additional funding support provided by Stacey Streetman and David & Jo-Ann Thomack.

Performances run August 3rd through August 26th on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:00pm, with 2:00pm matinees on Saturday, August 5th, 12th, 19th, and 26th. In keeping with the theatre’s pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Thursday, August 3rd, for a $5.00 minimum donation.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

The military can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run, while CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Friday performances. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all Thursday performances. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.