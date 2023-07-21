Tennessee Department of Tourist Development lists 10 Ways to Cool Down on the Water in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – As the summer temperatures heat up, Tennessee offers a variety of exciting water activities that provide the perfect escape and relief from soaring temperatures.

Whether you’re a thrill-seeker or looking for a serene retreat, the state’s abundant waterways offer endless and fun opportunities to cool down.

For more Tennessee inspiration on the water this summer, visit TNvacation.com.

About Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

Tennessee is the home of the blues, bluegrass, country, gospel, soul, rockabilly, and rock ‘n’ roll— delivering an unparalleled experience of beauty, history, and family adventure, infused with music that creates a vacation that is the “Soundtrack of America. Made in Tennessee.”

Explore more at tnvacation.com and join other Tennessee travelers by following “TNVacation” on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube and “Tennessee” on Snapchat.