Tennessee Department of Tourist Development lists 10 Ways to Cool Down on the Water in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – As the summer temperatures heat up, Tennessee offers a variety of exciting water activities that provide the perfect escape and relief from soaring temperatures.
Whether you’re a thrill-seeker or looking for a serene retreat, the state’s abundant waterways offer endless and fun opportunities to cool down.
- Whitewater Rafting on the Nolichucky River: Experience heart-pounding rapids and exhilarating cascades as you navigate the challenging and scenic Nolichucky River in east Tennessee. Renowned as one of the premier whitewater destinations in the country, this river promises an adrenaline-pumping adventure.
- Kayaking on the Hiwassee River Gorge: Embark on a serene kayaking journey through the picturesque Hiwassee River Gorge in southeast Tennessee. Paddle amidst towering cliffs, lush forests and calm waters, immersing yourself in the region’s natural beauty.
- Scenic Boat Tour on Reelfoot Lake: Embark on a guided boat tour of Reelfoot Lake, a unique and picturesque natural treasure. Marvel at its cypress trees, submerged forests, and abundant wildlife, including eagles and herons.
- Pontoon Boating on Norris Lake: Cruise along the pristine waters of Norris Lake aboard a pontoon boat. With over 800 miles of shoreline north of Knoxville, this expansive lake offers ample opportunities for swimming, fishing, and enjoying panoramic views of the surrounding mountains.
- Stand-Up Paddleboarding at Ijams Quarry in Knoxville: Test your balance and core strength while gliding atop the tranquil waters of the quarry. Paddleboarding provides a unique perspective of the lake’s scenic views.
- Waterfall Canyoning at Fall Creek Falls: Embark on a thrilling canyoning adventure at Fall Creek Falls State Park. Rappel down cascading waterfalls, plunge into refreshing pools and explore the park’s breathtaking natural landscapes.
- Jet Skiing on Boone Lake: Feel the rush of adrenaline as you speed across the crystal-clear waters of Boone Lake on a jet ski. Enjoy the freedom of exploration and the thrill of zipping along the lake’s vast expanse.
- Fishing on the Tennessee River: Cast your line into the legendary Tennessee River, renowned for its abundant fish species. Whether you’re an avid angler or a novice fisherman, the river offers a rewarding and relaxing fishing experience. The Lodge at Pickwick Landing is a popular retreat for anglers in West Tennessee.
- Water Tubing on the Little River: Relax and unwind as you float along the gentle currents of the Little River. Tubing offers a leisurely way to soak up the sun and enjoy the natural beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains.
- Splash Around at Soaky Mountain Waterpark: Soaky Mountain in Sevierville offers fun adventures including a massive 35,000 square foot wave pool, a one-of-a-kind water coaster and two high intensity body slides. This destination offers fun for the entire family.
