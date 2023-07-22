71.9 F
Clarksville
Saturday, July 22, 2023
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University mourns the loss of APSU Football player Jeremiah...
Sports

Austin Peay State University mourns the loss of APSU Football player Jeremiah Collins

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Football mourns the loss of Jeremiah Collins. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU FootballClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) mourns the loss of Jeremiah Collins, a freshman football player, who passed away last night.

“All of our thoughts and prayers are with the Collins Family today,” said APSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Jeremiah, and we will do everything we can to support his friends, family, and teammates at this time.”

“We are all devastated and heartbroken by the loss of Jeremiah Collins,” said APSU football head coach Scotty Walden. “Jeremiah was an outstanding young man who brought an incredible attitude and energy every day. We grieve with the Collins family for their tragic loss and lift them up in prayer.


Collins, of Louisville, Kentucky, graduated from Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, last spring. Collins was a member of the Patriots’ 2022 TSSAA 6A State Championship team, playing defensive back, wide receiver, and returning kicks.

Austin Peay State University will have no further comment at this time as we help the Collins Family and Jeremiah’s teammates during the grieving process.

Previous article
Secretary of State Tre Hargett hosts APSU SGA President Campbell Moore at College Civic Engagement Luncheon
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online