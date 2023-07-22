Austin Peay State University mourns the loss of APSU Football player Jeremiah Collins

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) mourns the loss of Jeremiah Collins, a freshman football player, who passed away last night.

“All of our thoughts and prayers are with the Collins Family today,” said APSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Jeremiah, and we will do everything we can to support his friends, family, and teammates at this time.”

“We are all devastated and heartbroken by the loss of Jeremiah Collins,” said APSU football head coach Scotty Walden. “Jeremiah was an outstanding young man who brought an incredible attitude and energy every day. We grieve with the Collins family for their tragic loss and lift them up in prayer.

Collins, of Louisville, Kentucky, graduated from Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, last spring. Collins was a member of the Patriots’ 2022 TSSAA 6A State Championship team, playing defensive back, wide receiver, and returning kicks.

Austin Peay State University will have no further comment at this time as we help the Collins Family and Jeremiah’s teammates during the grieving process.