Nashville Sounds drop close one in extra innings to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 10-9

Nashville, TN – Despite rallying twice in the eighth and ninth innings, the Nashville Sounds (51-42, 11-8) couldn’t find a run in the 10th inning in a 10-9 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (42-52, 10-10) in front of a sellout crowd of 11,414 fans at First Horizon Park on Saturday night.

The Sounds trailed out of the gates but erased a three-run deficit with another huge inning, this time a five spot in the third. Monte Harrison belted a two-run homer to get Nashville on the board, then Josh VanMeter splashed one down into a beverage The Band Box for two more to give the Sounds a 4-3 lead. Alex Jackson scorched an RBI single into center field to cap off Nashville’s biggest inning offensively of the night.

Though starter Robert Gasser worked five strong innings, he faltered in the sixth as Jacksonville tied things with a two-run homer, then added another to go ahead 6-5. It stayed that way until the bottom of the eighth when Nashville loaded the bases off a Tyler Naquin single, Payton Henry base knock and a Cam Devanney walk. It was again Harrison with the big RBI, taking a hit by pitch to even things up at 6-6.

Again, the Jumbo Shrimp responded with three unearned runs in the ninth to go up 9-6. Patrick Dorrian made sure the Sounds did not go quietly, clobbering a bases clearing three RBI double to make it 9-9 and force extras. His fly ball that hit the wall in left field just missed being a walk-off grand slam by a couple of feet.

Xavier Edwards gave Jacksonville what turned out to be the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th. Luis Urías managed to get Devanney over to third base with two outs in the bottom half, but he was stranded there on a Josh VanMeter groundout that put an end to the 10-9, back-and-forth contest.

Thyago Vieira (1-1) took the loss despite not giving up an earned run in his 1.1 innings. Gasser finished with the no-decision, giving up five runs (4 ER) in 5.1 innings with six strikeouts for the southpaw.

Everyone in the Sounds starting lineup reached for the second consecutive game. The Sounds catching duo of Jackson and Henry led the team with three hits each, respectively. Dorrian and Harrison each contributed three RBI in another outpouring of hits by the Sounds bats.

Justin Jarvis (0-1, 7.71) faces the Jumbo Shrimp for the second time in the series finale tomorrow. He will get a rematch with left-hander Enmanuel De Jesus (3-3, 5.72). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm CT at First Horizon Park on Sunday.

Post-Game Notes

Tonight’s attendance of 11,414 was the second largest of the 2023 season at First Horizon Park and the 12 th sellout of the season. The Sounds lead Minor League Baseball in total attendance (371,737) this season.

sellout of the season. The Sounds lead Minor League Baseball in total attendance (371,737) this season. Justin Wilson continued his MLB rehab assignment with his sixth outing. Since joining Nashville on July 6, Wilson is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA (5.2 IP/1 ER), 1.06 WHIP, and .237 opponent batting average.

Abraham Toro extended his hitting streak to nine games with a double. He’s batting .486 (18-for-37) with six doubles, two homers, six RBI, and 11 runs scored during the streak.

The Sounds have scored five or more runs in an inning three times over the past two games. As a team, Nashville is batting .337 (61-for-181) with a .453 OBP and .994 OPS in the series. Each of those is the best mark in the International League this week.

