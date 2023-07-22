Secretary of State Tre Hargett hosts APSU SGA President Campbell Moore at College Civic Engagement Luncheon

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett welcomed Austin Peay State University Student Government Association (SGA) President Campbell Moore to the annual College Civic Engagement Luncheon in Nashville on Thursday, July 13th.
“My office has partnered with colleges and universities across the state to register thousands of students to vote,” Hargett said.
“Student leaders are essential to working with our office to increase voter registration. I appreciate Austin Peay State University SGA President Campbell Moore’s commitment to increasing the number of registered voters on campus,” Hargett stated.
SGA leaders from more than 20 colleges and universities attended the College Civic Engagement Luncheon. Each year, Hargett invites SGA presidents from every college and university across the state to join their fellow student leaders to discuss the importance of civic engagement and voter registration on their respective campuses in preparation for National Voter Registration Month in September.
The Secretary of State’s office sponsors the Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition during National Voter Registration Month. The winning schools are selected based on the number of new students registered to vote relative to the size of their student body as well as their social media engagement in promoting the Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition.
For more information about the Secretary of State’s Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.