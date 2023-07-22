Secretary of State Tre Hargett hosts APSU SGA President Campbell Moore at College Civic Engagement Luncheon

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett welcomed Austin Peay State University Student Government Association (SGA) President Campbell Moore to the annual College Civic Engagement Luncheon in Nashville on Thursday, July 13th.

“My office has partnered with colleges and universities across the state to register thousands of students to vote,” Hargett said.

“Student leaders are essential to working with our office to increase voter registration. I appreciate Austin Peay State University SGA President Campbell Moore’s commitment to increasing the number of registered voters on campus,” Hargett stated.

