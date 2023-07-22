Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday set for July 28th-30th, 2023

Nashville, TN – Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies, and computers begins at 12:01am on Friday, July 28th, 2023, and ends at 11:59pm on Sunday, July 30th, 2023.

During this time clothing, school supplies, and computers may be purchased tax-free. Certain restrictions apply. Items sold online are also eligible. Items must be purchased for personal use, not for business or trade.