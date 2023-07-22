82.7 F
Saturday, July 22, 2023
Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday set for July 28th-30th, 2023

By News Staff
Tennessee Department of RevenueNashville, TN – Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies, and computers begins at 12:01am on Friday, July 28th, 2023, and ends at 11:59pm on Sunday, July 30th, 2023.

During this time clothing, school supplies, and computers may be purchased tax-free.  Certain restrictions apply.  Items sold online are also eligible.  Items must be purchased for personal use, not for business or trade. 

Clothing

Exempt: 

  • General apparel that costs $100.00 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, etc.

Not exempt:

  • Apparel items priced at more than $100.00
  • Items sold together, such as shoes, cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100.00 maximum
  • Items such as jewelry, handbags, or sports and recreational equipment

School Supplies

Exempt:

  • School and art supplies with a purchase price of $100.00 or less per item, such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes

Not exempt:

  • School and art supplies individually priced at more than $100.00
  • Items that are normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100.00 maximum

Computers

Exempt:

  • Computers for personal use with a purchase price of $1,500 or less
  • Laptop computers, if priced at $1,500 or less, also qualify as well as tablet computers

Not exempt: 

  • Storage media, like flash drives and compact discs
  • Individually purchased software
  • Printer supplies
  • Household appliances
