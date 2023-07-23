77.6 F
Clarksville
Sunday, July 23, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department responds to Shooting on Eagles Bluff Drive
News

Clarksville Police Department responds to Shooting on Eagles Bluff Drive

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – At approximately 5:00pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received a 911 call that there was an individual with several gunshot wounds in the area of Eagles Bluff Drive.

Officers found a 15-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds and he has been flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter, his status is unknown at this time.

At approximately 5:18pm, a 17-year-old walked into Tennova Healthcare Emergency Room with a gunshot wound to their hand. It is unknown at this time if these two incidents are connected and this is an ongoing investigation, no other information is available for release at this time.


Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to call 911.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous article
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for July 23rd – 27th, 2023
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online