Clarksville Police Department responds to Shooting on Eagles Bluff Drive

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 5:00pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received a 911 call that there was an individual with several gunshot wounds in the area of Eagles Bluff Drive.

Officers found a 15-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds and he has been flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter, his status is unknown at this time.

At approximately 5:18pm, a 17-year-old walked into Tennova Healthcare Emergency Room with a gunshot wound to their hand. It is unknown at this time if these two incidents are connected and this is an ongoing investigation, no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to call 911.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.