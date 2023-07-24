Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for July 24th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of July 24th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Trixie is an adult female Mountain Cur mix. She is fully vetted and has been spayed so she can go home the same day. She is smiling in her photo because she knows she is just the cutest thing! Come for a meet and greet, take her for a walk, and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Romeo is a domestic Shorthair/Siamese mix. He is fully vetted, litter trained, and neutered so he can go home the same day. Come check him out!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Cadbury is a sweet little kitten with some snappy Tuxedo markings! He is litter trained, fully vetted, and just the cutest, most affectionate love bug. He loves playing with his foster siblings, cat trees, and lots of fun toys and will roll over for belly rubs.

He is super cuddly and would do best adopted with a friend or to a home with other cats/kittens. He needs to have that special buddy. He is currently being fostered with dogs and seems completely unfazed by them. Being a quick little kitty he would do better right now with children 7 and older.

Cadbury can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, for an application and more information please message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Lorelai is a lovely adult female domestic shorthair cat. She is fully vetted, dewormed, on flea medication, spayed, litter trained, very friendly, and affectionate. She is good with other cats, children, and dogs. Lorelai would love a nice farm where she can be an Indoor/Outdoor kitty and follow you all around.

She can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Prairie is just the sweetest mixed-breed girl! She is about 2 years old, fully vetted, and spayed. She knows some commands and loves being with people. She is good with other dogs and is great with kids. She deserves a family who will take her on adventures and spoil her!

If you think she will be a great addition, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Nugget is a female Domestic shorthair kitten. She is fully vetted, spayed, microchipped, fiv/felv negative, and litter trained. She is a playful kitten with lots of love to give. She loves to cuddle and spends her days playing and napping. She does well with both other cats and dogs.

Nugget can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sugar is a sweet female Mountain Cur mix puppy. She is fully vetted, microchipped, and crate trained. Sugar does well with children and other dogs. She currently weighs 26 pounds and the rescue will pay for her spay at their vet or pay 50.00 towards you having it done by your vet.

For more details, information, and application, you can find Sugar through our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and FB Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Daisy is a beautiful female Boxer/Pit mix. Very high energy, good with some dogs but unsure about cats. She is fully vetted, spayed and up to date on HW and Flea and Tick preventatives. She just loves people and would love a family of her own!

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Ivy is ready for her own family! This sweetheart is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She loves attention and is so relaxed and laid back and calm. She enjoys playing but will settle down next to you. She does well with other cats and her only thing is she isn’t a fan of wet food. She is not fazed by much and is super chill.

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Rachel & Monica ( Their sister Phoebe was a bit camera shy) are Blue Heeler/ Australian Cattle dog mix puppies. These girls are vetted, spayed, and house-trained. They have done well with other dogs and are great with children. This breed mix are herders by nature and will try and make sure everyone is towing the line!

They are still puppies so they will need plenty of exercise and wonderful families to help them grow into amazing dogs! They do not need to stay together but do need a family committed to their growth and success. If you think any/or all 3 of these girls (farm life!!) will be a great fit in your life and you can be that special friend, please contact the rescue.

For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Bruiser is a male 5-month-old Beagle mix. He weighs about 25 pounds and will be fully vetted, neutered, microchipped, up to date on all HW and Flea/tick prevention before adoption. Bruiser is crate trained and doing well with house training too. He’s good with children and has been with other dogs and done well with them too. His adoption fees come with a free training evaluation at Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To get an application and find out more about Bruiser you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/bruiser or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Bolt is a 3 year old Border Collie/Anatolian Shepherd mix. He is fully vetted, house and kennel trained and will be neutered soon. If he gets adopted before his surgery KIMDR will give 75.00 towards his procedure. He thinks cats are for games and chasing, so for now a home without the temptation of cats would be best. He hasn’t been around young children and is a bit dog selective. A meet and greet is always recommended if another dog is in the home. He might do well with a calm, no fuss, easy going companion. He loves hikes, road trips, lakes and beaches. He settles nicely and loves to snuggle with blankets and just chill with his people. He is always happy and just wants to please.

For more information and an application please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com