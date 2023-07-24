70.1 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
News

Clarksville Police Department releases update to Shooting on Eagles Bluff Drive

News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the 15-year-old victim, that was involved in the shooting on Eagles Bluff Drive yesterday, is listed in critical but stable condition.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to call CPD Detective Adair at 931.648.0656, ext. 5188.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

