Marsha Blackburn Report: Protecting Kids From Illegal Immigrants

Washington, D.C. – Last week, we learned that the soccer coach in Franklin who allegedly raped several children was an illegal immigrant with a criminal record.
Tennesseans want to know how this person could have remained in the USA for over two decades, and so most of the Tennessee delegation joined me seeking answers from DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Read more here.
Weekly Rundown
After credible reports of IRS employees conducting illegal searches and weaponizing the agency against conservatives, I joined my Finance Committee colleagues in sending letters to the IRS Commissioner and the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. Americans have a right to know whether these serious allegations are being investigated.
I sent a letter to Waymo regarding their problematic partnership with the Communist Chinese company, Geely. I expressed my concerns regarding the risk of American citizens’ data being collected by the CCP. I will continue to hold Communist China accountable for their bad intentions.
Marsha’s Roundup
ICYMI
- President Joe Biden is treating Communist China as an ally rather than an adversary. But bowing to one of America’s most capable opponents isn’t an option. To combat this imminent threat, the president must reverse his soft-on-China policy, invest in our military, and unravel our increasingly fraught economic relationship with Beijing. Read more here.
- For those of you who are planning on traveling internationally, please make sure your passports are current. At this time, the State Department is taking months to process passport requests. If you have any questions about this process, please call any of our state offices for additional information.
- If you’re planning a visit to our nation’s capital this summer or fall, please contact our office as soon as possible to see which tours are available. Tours with the White House and Capitol tend to fill up months in advance. You can register for a Capitol tour using the Capitol Visitor Center portal.
- Is there something you want to see in the Blackburn Report? Email my office to share!