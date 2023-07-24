NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover uses Ancient River for variety of rock samples

Pasadena, CA – NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover sealed the tube containing its 20th rock core sample on June 23rd (the 832nd Martian day, or sol, of the mission), and the mission’s science team is excited about its potential.

That’s because this sample was drilled by the rover from an outcrop composed of tiny chunks of other rocks that were carried from elsewhere by a river in the distant past and deposited here, where they became cemented together.

Conglomerates like this one (nicknamed “Emerald Lake” by the team) pack a lot of information about places the rover may never visit, with each new rock fragment representing a geologic a story to be told.

“Pebbles and boulders found in a river are messengers from afar,” said Ken Farley, Perseverance project scientist from Caltech in Pasadena. “And while the water that created the Martian riverbed that Perseverance is currently exploring evaporated billions of years ago, the story carried by those waters remains fresh, stored in conglomerate rock.”