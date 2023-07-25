Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announces Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday This Weekend

Nashville, TN – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee invited Tennesseans to take advantage of back-to-school savings during this weekend’s July 28th-30th, 2023 traditional sales tax holiday.

“Tennessee’s commitment to strong fiscal stewardship has allowed our state to cut taxes and put dollars back in the pockets of hardworking Tennesseans,” said Governor Bill Lee. “I encourage every Tennessee family to take advantage of back-to-school savings this weekend and thank the General Assembly for partnering to provide direct financial relief for taxpayers.”

This year, the traditional sales tax holiday will suspend state and local sales tax from Friday, July 28th through Sunday, July 30th, giving Tennesseans the opportunity to save up to 9.75 percent on back-to-school items, including clothing, school supplies, and computers. Tennessee families can learn more here.

“I’m pleased to partner with the Governor and General Assembly to deliver back-to-school savings for every Tennessee family,” said Department of Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. “The Department of Revenue remains committed to responsibly managing the state’s dollars to give Tennessee taxpayers continued savings.”

The traditional sales tax holiday comes in addition to Governor Lee’s Tennessee Works Tax Act, the largest tax cut in Tennessee history, including a three-month grocery tax suspension from August 1st through October 31st.