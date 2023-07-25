77.5 F
Clarksville City Court Clerk's office announces New Hours

Clarksville City Hall
Clarksville City Hall

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville City Court Clerk's office will have new office hours beginning August 1st, 2023.

The new hours will be Monday through Friday, from 7:30am to 4:00pm.

Clarksville City Court has jurisdiction in cases involving violations of city ordinances, such as traffic violations, Building and Codes violations, and other offenses detailed in City Code.


The City Court Clerk’s office operates under the direction of Chief Court Clerk Ernie Griffith and supports City Judge Charles W. Smith.

The Clerk’s office maintains records for the City Court and accepts payments for all violations. The City Court Clerk’s office is at One Public Square, Suite 122.

