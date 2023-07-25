Tennessee Titans 2023 Training Camp begins this week

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Titans players and coaches report to Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park this week for the start of training camp. The first full-squad practice of camp is scheduled for Wednesday, July 26th at 9:30am CT.

An early-reporting group consisting of rookies, quarterbacks, and injured players arrived at camp on Saturday, July 22nd, with their teammates set to join them on Tuesday, July 25th, and practice for the first time the following day.

A five-day acclimation period mandated by the NFL and NFL Players Association’s collective bargaining agreement will be held at the start of training camp, which includes practices without full pads. The Titans’ first fully-padded practice of camp will be permitted on Monday, July 31st.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is set to lead his sixth training camp in Tennessee. Since being hired in 2018, the 2021 AP NFL Coach of the Year has directed the team to four winning records, three playoff appearances, and two division titles.

Meanwhile, general manager Ran Carthon enters his first training camp with the Titans after being hired in January by Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk. Carthon spent the past six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, including the last two years as the team’s director of player personnel.

He joined the 49ers when head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch took over in 2017 and since then played a part in the team’s three playoff appearances, two division titles, and an NFC championship in 2019.

Carthon’s resumé also includes time with the Los Angeles Rams (2012-16) and Atlanta Falcons (2008-11). The former Florida Gator spent three years as a running back in the NFL, primarily with the Indianapolis Colts (2004-06).

As the franchise embarks on its 25th season as the Tennessee Titans, this will be the 24th training camp held at its current Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park headquarters. The facility, which opened at the conclusion of training camp in 1999, is located in MetroCenter, just north of downtown Nashville. In 2022, a complete renovation and a 60,000-square-foot addition was completed.

This year, five training camp dates are open to the general public: July 29th and August 1st, 4th, 10th, and 22nd. However, all tickets—which are required for entry— were made available earlier in July on a lottery basis, and none remain. No tickets will be available on-site for walk-up guests.

The Titans will host additional invited guests on other practice days for the duration of training camp.

Camp information will be updated continuously at TennesseeTitans.com, the Titans mobile app and on all official team social channels.