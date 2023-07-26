Clarksville Police Department asks public’s help in locating Runaway Juvenile Ava Reggler

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Ava Reggler aka: “Bunny”, (white female).

She was last seen on July 23rd at around 9:30am at her residence on Needmore Road. Ava is 5’4” tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She works at the Pilot Truck Stop in Oak Grove KY, but has not been to work since the 23rd. Ava recently moved here from St. Robert MO, and relatives believe that she may be trying to get back there.

The local authorities in St. Robert Missouri have been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact Detective Billotte at 931.648.0656, ext. 5156.