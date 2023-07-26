83.9 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Clarksville Police Department is looking for Missing Person Cynthia Hale

Cynthia Hale
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Cynthia Hale (white female). She was reported as missing on July 20th, 2023, and was last seen at her residence on Shearon Lane back in April.

Cynthia is approximately 5’5” tall and weighs approximately 150 lbs with shoulder-length gray hair.

If anyone sees Cynthia or knows of her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare or contact CPD Detective Heath at 931.648.0656 ext. 5223.

