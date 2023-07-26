Nashville Sounds hold off Norfolk Tides for 5-3 victory

Norfolk, VA – The Nashville Sounds (53-43, 13-9) got some help from mother nature as the rains came and forced the contest to be called early in a 5-3 win over the Norfolk Tides (60-38, 12-10). A soaking from above stopped play with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, quelling the Tides’ rally after a couple of runs earlier in the frame.

A pitcher’s duel began between starters Caleb Boushley (6-4) and Norfolk hurler Garrett Stallings (2-3), with neither side getting a run across through the first three innings. That all changed with one swing of the bat from Sounds slugger Keston Hiura, who mashed his 15th home run of the season over the wall in right field to give Nashville a 1-0 advantage in the fourth.

Norfolk answered with a couple of extra-base hits to even the game at 1-1 before the visitors put up a crooked number in the top of the fifth. Patrick Dorrian led off with a double and came around to score on an RBI single by Noah Campbell. Luis Urías and Josh VanMeter added RBI knocks in consecutive at-bats that grew Nashville’s lead to 4-1. Urías was not done at the dish, clubbing a line-drive homer into the first row of seats in left that put the Sounds ahead 5-1 going into the stretch.

Boushley allowed just one run in the fourth, scattering six hits across six innings with six strikeouts for his sixth win of the season. The Wisconsinite tied a career-high with 102 pitches in his league-leading 20th start of the season. Alex Claudio gave up a couple of runs while getting just one out in the bottom of the seventh. Peter Strzelecki (S, 1) earned a bizarre save, getting the second out of the seventh before the downpour forced things to come to an early end.

The veteran bats of Urías and Hiura combined for four hits, two homers, and three RBI to lead the Nashville attack. VanMeter and Campbell added RBI knocks in the second win in as many games at Norfolk.

It will be a rare Thursday day game for the Nashville Sounds in game three of the six-game set. Left-hander and No. 7 prospect in the Brewers system (MLB Pipeline) Robert Gasser (5-1, 4.18) starts for Nashville, while the Norfolk Tides’ starter is to be announced. The first pitch is scheduled for 11:05am CT from Harbor Park.

Post-Game Notes

Keston Hiura’s solo homer was his second of the month and first since July 5th vs. Columbus. In 17 games in July, Hiura is batting .305 (18-for-59) with 14 runs, three doubles, two homers, and 13 RBI.

Luis Urías logged his eighth multi-hit game for the Sounds and his third over his last seven games. He has reached base safely in eight straight contests and boasts a .442 OBP and 1.018 OPS during the streak.

Caleb Boushley tied a career-high with 102 pitches, tying his previous mark set on June 3rd, 2022 at Durham (7.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K). Tonight was his second quality start this month.

The Sounds are 6-2 all-time at Harbor Park and 12-6 in games at Norfolk (dating back to playing the Tidewater Tides from 1988-1991).

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.