86.2 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
HomeArts/LeisureRoxy Regional Theatre announces Registration going on now for Fall 2023 School...
Arts/Leisure

Roxy Regional Theatre announces Registration going on now for Fall 2023 School of the Arts

News Staff
By News Staff
Roxy Regional Theatre School of the Arts students performing Disney's Alice in Wonderland, Jr.
Roxy Regional Theatre School of the Arts students performing Disney's Alice in Wonderland, Jr.

Clarskville's Roxy Regional TheatreClarksville, TN – Registration is now open for the Fall 2023 session of the Roxy Regional Theatre’s School of the Arts.

Since 1995, the Roxy Regional Theatre has been introducing youth to the experience of live theatre and expanding their knowledge of the craft through the School of the Arts. 

In the Fall 2023 semester, the School of the Arts will continue with a larger group class setting for ages 8 to 18, focused on acting, dance, and improv, culminating in a holiday showcase on the final day.

The fall session runs from August 12th through December 16th.  Class meets on Saturdays from 9:30am to 12:30pm.  (Please note: Class will not meet on September 23rd, October 14th or November 25th.) 


Tuition is $125.00/month.  Visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/schoolofthearts for registration and more information.  The registration deadline is noon on Friday, August 11th, and space is limited.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast.  The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville. 

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.

Previous article
Clarksville Police Department is looking for Missing Person Cynthia Hale
Next article
Clarksville Police Department asks public’s help in locating Runaway Juvenile Ava Reggler
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online