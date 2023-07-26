Tennessee Titans Joint Practices, Preseason Games schedule

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans are scheduled for three preseason contests this August, and once they open camp, they will have less than three weeks to prepare for the first one. They will travel to Chicago to face the Bears on Saturday, August 12th.

The following week they will trek to Minnesota for a pair of joint practices and a preseason clash with the Vikings. The teams will practice at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center (Eagan, MN) on August 16th and 17th before playing at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 19th.

The Tennessee Titans close the preseason at Nissan Stadium against the New England Patriots, but not before they welcome the Patriots to Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park for joint practices on August 22nd and 23rd.

The game kicks off at 7:15pm on Friday night, August 25th. The New England Patriots last visited Nashville for training camp practices and a preseason game in 2019.

Following the Tennessee Titans’ preseason finale against the New England Patriots, they will have 16 days before launching their regular season on the road against the New Orleans Saints (September 10th).

Roster Competition

At the beginning of camp, NFL teams are permitted to carry up to 90 players on the roster—or 91 in the case of clubs with an exemption from the league’s international pathway program, including the Tennessee Titans (tight end Thomas Odukoya). New this year, there will be only one NFL-mandated roster cutdown, and it will occur on August 29th, four days after the preseason matchup with the Patriots.

All teams must reach the 53-player limit by then. Players placed on reserve lists such as reserve/injured, reserve/physically unable to perform, and reserve/non-football injury or illness do not count towards the 53-man active roster limit.

On August 30th, teams are permitted to establish practice squads with a maximum of 16 players.