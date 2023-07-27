Central Civitan Club presents the 115th annual Lone Oak Picnic this Saturday, July 29th

Cunningham, TN – Mark your calendars for a day of family fun and delicious food at the 115th annual Lone Oak Picnic, set to take place on Saturday, July 29th, 2023, from 10:00am to 2:00pm. This much-anticipated event will be held at the Central Civitan Club’s building at 275 Highway 13 in Cunningham, TN. Free parking will be available off Alonzo Place, ensuring easy access for all attendees.

The Lone Oak Picnic is open to the public, and best of all, admission is entirely free! There’s something for everyone at this exciting gathering, with a fantastic lineup of activities and attractions planned. Guests can enjoy the rhythm of live musical entertainment while the little ones have a blast with inflatables and face painting, creating unforgettable memories for the whole family.

Car enthusiasts will enjoy the car cruise-in, featuring an array of impressive vehicles on display. And for those who love a bit of friendly competition, the silent auction offers a chance to score unique treasures and support a good cause.

Of course, the highlight of the event is the mouthwatering array of foods available for purchase. The Lone Oak Picnic is famous for its delectable pork and chicken barbecue, straight from the pit to your plate, ensuring a delightful taste experience like no other. For those with a sweet tooth or craving a quick snack, a variety of ice cream, chips, hot dogs, and refreshing beverages will be on the menu, satisfying every appetite.

Moreover, the Lone Oak Picnic serves as a platform for public office-holders and candidates for office to address the community. If you’re a speaker interested in engaging with the attendees, kindly sign in with the master of ceremonies before 11:00am.

The Central Civitan Club, responsible for organizing the Lone Oak Picnic, expresses deep gratitude to the numerous local businesses and individuals who have generously sponsored the event. Their support ensures that this annual celebration remains a cherished tradition, bringing joy and unity to the community.

So don’t miss out on this fabulous opportunity to enjoy a fun-filled day with your loved ones and savor some of the region’s finest barbecue. Join us at the Lone Oak Picnic, a celebration of community spirit and summer delights that promises to be unforgettable!

About the Lone Oak Picnic

The Central Civitan Club has sponsored the Lone Oak Picnic since 1975. Lone Oak is a tradition for candidates in Montgomery County. All the money raised is used in the communities south of the Cumberland River through several projects sponsored by the Central Civitan Club.

The Central Civitan Club, for example, supports the local Boy and Girl Scout troops. The club provides financial assistance to victims of house fires in the community. It supports educational and extracurricular activities of the students, teachers, and staff of both Montgomery Central High School and Cumberland Heights Elementary School.

It also supports the Buddy Ball Special Needs Athletic League as well as the #BeMoreLikeWade 5K Scholarship Run/Walk/Crawl. These are just a few of the activities the Club Supports.

They also fund scholarships for and support many educational and extra-curricular activities of the students, teachers, and staff at Montgomery Central High School, Montgomery Central Middle School, and Montgomery Central Elementary School as well as Cumberland Heights Elementary School.