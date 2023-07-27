80 F
Clarksville
Friday, July 28, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville-Montgomery County under Heat Advisory, Friday
News

Clarksville-Montgomery County under Heat Advisory, Friday

News Staff
By News Staff
Excessive Heat

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee for Friday, July 28th, 2023. The Heat Advisory is in effect from 12:00pm until 7:00pm CT.

Heat index values up to 107 are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.


Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, and Williamson County.

Previous article
Nashville Sounds jump out fast but fall to Norfolk Tides, 5-3
Next article
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for July 27th-31st, 2023
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online