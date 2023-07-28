Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for July 27th-31st, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Hot and mostly clear nights followed by sunny days are in the weather forecast for Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Expect mostly clear skies tonight in Clarksville with temperatures dropping to around 74 degrees. A gentle south wind of 5 to 10 mph will provide a light breeze.

Prepare for a scorching day ahead on Friday as the sun shines brightly. The high will reach near 99 degrees and feel even hotter with heat index values soaring as high as 109. A west southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph might offer some relief from the heat.

The sky remains mostly clear Friday night, with temperatures around 74 degrees. A mild southwest wind of about 5 mph is expected.

Saturday brings another hot and mostly sunny day, with the mercury climbing to approximately 98 degrees. Heat index values could reach as high as 106. A west wind of 5 to 10 mph may provide a bit of respite.

In the late evening Saturday night, there’s a slight 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1:00am. The sky will be partly cloudy, and the low temperature will be around 73 degrees. Expect a gentle west wind of 5 to 10 mph.

It will be sunny Sunday, offering a brief break from the scorching heat with a high near 94 degrees. A northwest wind of 5 to 10 mph will provide some comfort.

As the night approaches Sunday, expect mostly clear skies, and the temperature will dip to around 68 degrees. A gentle north-northeast wind of 5 to 10 mph may bring a pleasant breeze.

Monday will be another sunny day with a high near 91 degrees. The north-northeast wind of 5 to 10 mph will persist, making it a comfortable day overall.

As we head into Monday night, the sky will be partly cloudy, and the temperature will drop to around 66 degrees. An east wind of 5 to 10 mph will add a touch of coolness to the evening.