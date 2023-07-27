Nashville Sounds jump out fast but fall to Norfolk Tides, 5-3

Norfolk, VA – The Nashville Sounds (53-44, 13-10) couldn’t hold on to an early 3-0 advantage, falling 5-3 to the Norfolk Tides (61-36, 13-10) on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park. The Sounds fall to 10-12 in day games this season with the loss.

After needing to wait to score in the series’ first two games, Nashville pounced early, plating three in the first inning against rehabbing Orioles right-hander Austin Voth and southpaw T.J. McFarland. Keston Hiura, Patrick Dorrian, and Noah Campbell each picked up RBI as the Sounds sent all nine of their men to the plate. The Tides responded with a pair off Robert Gasser in the bottom of the first, finishing an eventful first inning with a 3-2 score.

But that first frame did not set the pace for the rest of the contest. Gasser and Norfolk reliever Chayce McDermott (W, 2-0) proceeded to trade goose eggs through the next four frames. The Nashville southpaw had some traffic, leaving the bases loaded in the second and fifth innings but avoiding any permanent trouble. After a three-hit first inning, the Sounds needed the remaining eight innings to tally three more hits.

Robbie Glendinning greeted Sounds reliever Ethan Small (L, 1-4) in the sixth inning with a game-tying blast on the southpaw’s first pitch, then Heston Kjerstad added another homer later in the frame to propel Norfolk to a 4-3 lead after six innings. The Tides added an insurance run in the eighth to make it 5-3.

Luis Urías reached four times in the contest, drilling two hits and drawing two walks. Campbell also picked up a pair of hits, including a double.

Nashville will have another chance to lock down a share of the series tomorrow night in game four. Right-hander Janson Junk (6-6, 4.57) starts for the Nashville Sounds, while the Norfolk Tides’ starter is to be announced. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:35pm CT from Harbor Park.

Post-Game Notes

Tyler Naquin extended his hitting streak to 11 games and on-base streak to 15 games with a 1-for-3 day. Since his on-base streak started on June 11th, Naquin is batting .345 (20-for-58) with 10 runs, a double, four homers, 10 RBI and a .956 OPS.

Luis Urías continues his strong stretch at the dish. Since returning from the All-Star Break on July 14th, Urías is batting .302 (13-for-43) with 12 runs, a double, three homers, eight RBI and more walks (12) than strikeouts (11). He has a .464 OBP and .999 OPS over the span.

The Sounds allowed 10 hits in the contest, the 16th time in their last 21 games they've allowed double-digit hits. Nashville is 11-24 this season when surrendering 10 or more hits.

time in their last 21 games they’ve allowed double-digit hits. Nashville is 11-24 this season when surrendering 10 or more hits. After earning a decision in five straight decisions from May 19th – June 13th (4-1 record), Robert Gasser has not factored into the decision of his last seven starts. The southpaw has thrown two quality starts and posted a 3.24 ERA (33.1 IP/12 ER) over the span.

