Tennessee Titans 2023 Team adds several new faces

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Ran Carthon will lead their respective staffs in crafting and managing a roster with several new faces.

Most recently, the team signed veteran free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro.

In 10 previous seasons with the Houston Texans (2013-19) and Arizona Cardinals (2020-22), Hopkins totaled 853 receptions for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns. No NFL player has more receptions than Hopkins since he entered the league, and only Julio Jones (11,472) has more yards.

Earlier in the offseason, Carthon and the Titans were able to reach deals with a number of veteran free agents. Among those were outside linebacker Arden Key (Jacksonville), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (Tampa Bay), linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (San Francisco), linebacker Luke Gifford (Dallas), linebacker Ben Niemann (Arizona), wide receiver Chris Moore (Houston), offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill (San Francisco), offensive lineman Andre Dillard (Philadelphia) and tight end Trevon Wesco (Chicago).

During the 2023 NFL Draft, the Titans acquired six players, beginning with Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski with the 11th overall selection in the first round. In the second round, the Titans chose Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, followed by Tulane running back Tyjae Spears in Round 3.

Cincinnati tight end Josh Whyle (fifth round), Maryland offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan (sixth round) and Tennessee-Martin wide receiver Colton Dowell (seventh round) were chosen on Day 3 of the draft.

In total, 51 of the 91 players on the Titans pre-camp roster (as of July 24th) were added since the conclusion of the 2022 campaign either through the draft (six) and free agency (45). Nineteen were signed as undrafted free agents.