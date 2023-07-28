101st Airborne Division holds Change of Command Ceremony for the Commanding General

Fort Campbell, KY – The Fort Campbell Division Parade Field was recently the site of a Change of Command ceremony where thousands watched as outgoing 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell Commanding General, MG JP McGee relinquished command to MG Brett Sylvia.

Events of the day included a Formation of Troops, Honors to LTG Christopher Donahue, and the singing of the National Anthem by Traci Koon.

Prior to the Change of Command ceremony, LTG Donahue, XVIII Corps Commander, presented the Distinguished Service Medal to MG JP McGee, ‘for exceptionally meritorious service and a duty of great responsibility, March 5th, 2021 – July 20th, 2023.’ It was signed by U.S., Army Chief of Staff, General James C. McConville, and Secretary of the Army, Christine E. Wormuth.

LTG Donahue said, “What MG JP McGee has done in his command these past two years has been absolutely remarkable. His contributions to the history of the 101st have been amazing.”

LTG Donahue praised MG McGee for his work in AO Victory South, saying his work there will live forever. “MG McGee has driven changes to our formations, and to how we look at technology,” LTG Donahue said. “You were selfless in your leadership and all the time you gave. … Your legacy will live forever.”

The passing of the 101st Airborne Division’s colors took only a few moments. The guidon was presented to LTG Donahue by MG McGee. It was then handed to incoming Commanding General MG Brett Sylvia.

MG McGee took several minutes at the podium, to thank his soldiers, his wife and children, the organizers of the Change of Command ceremony, and all those who helped him to this point.

MG McGee admitted, “I never imagined that world circumstances would change and that our Division and Headquarters would be deployed to Europe, to work with 5th Corps and stand down Russian aggression in the heart of Europe.

“To this community’s leaders and local officials, this is my third tour at Fort Campbell. Your outpouring of support is like no other within the United States Army.”

MG McGee gave special thanks for the support that was shown by the people of Clarksville, Hopkinsville, and Oak Grove in March, “when everyone rallied to support the families of those nine soldiers, whom we so tragically lost.”

He closed by saying, “I am sad to depart, but incredibly proud to have been associated with such a great group of Americans. I am excited about the tremendous future you all will blaze. Screaming Eagles, Air Assault.”

MG Sylvia began his statement by quoting his wife, “Lori reminded me, ‘They won’t remember what you said today, but they’ll remember how long you talked.’ I am tremendously excited to have you all here. Many of you have heard me say, assuming command of the 101st and Fort Campbell is a dream come true for me.”

Sylvia then thanked the soldiers and leaders of the 101st Airborne Division, and MG McGee for making “tangible investments to the readiness and lethality of the Division”.

