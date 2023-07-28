81.6 F
Clarksville
Saturday, July 29, 2023
HomeNews101st Airborne Division to conduct Operation Lethal Eagle III in August
News

101st Airborne Division to conduct Operation Lethal Eagle III in August

News Staff
By News Staff
Spc. Hazen Machia of Charlie Troop, 1st Squadron, 32d Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) providing suppressing fire during a Live Fire Gunnery during Operation Lethal Eagle II at Fort Campbell, Ky on Tuesday, May 10th, 2022. (Spc. Jordy Harris, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault))
Spc. Hazen Machia of Charlie Troop, 1st Squadron, 32d Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) providing suppressing fire during a Live Fire Gunnery during Operation Lethal Eagle II at Fort Campbell, Ky on Tuesday, May 10th, 2022. (Spc. Jordy Harris, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault))

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) will conduct Operation Lethal Eagle II from August 1st- 21st, 2023, at Fort Campbell, KY, and Fort Knox, KY to test the division systems and increase readiness for contingency operations.

Operation Lethal Eagle III provides Soldiers with the most valuable asset needed to become experts in our craft and that is time. Leaders will be able to focus on building trained, disciplined, fit, and cohesive teams in a field environment.

We will become experts in field craft and become comfortable in what should be our natural environment as Soldiers of a light infantry division – the field.


Previous article
Austin Peay State University volunteers work to sustain Puerto Rico’s El Yunque National Forest
Next article
Clarksville Police Department looking to Identify Vehicle that held woman in distress
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online