Austin Peay State University volunteers work to sustain Puerto Rico’s El Yunque National Forest

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) recently gave a group of undergraduate students, graduate students, and staff members the opportunity to travel to Puerto Rico and volunteer with El Yunque National Forest as part of the University’s Alternative Break Program.

Participants in the weeklong trip volunteered with Love in Motion and the forest operations team in addition to exploring the island.

Love in Motion is a nonprofit organization founded in 2017 by the Local Guest Team, a San Juan, Puerto Rico-based company solely dedicated to providing sustainable tourism experiences to both foreign and local travelers.

The organization was born during the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico to rebuild and bring relief to communities in need. Austin Peay State University’s volunteers assisted with trail maintenance and helped the Forest Operations team with trash removal and upkeep of different recreation sites.

“Going to Puerto Rico was a trip I will never forget,” said APSU student Shauna Caddell. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience where I was able to immerse myself in a new culture while also helping the people in the local community. During my time volunteering in Bosque Nacional El Yunque, I was able to pick up trash around the water and trails, and I painted over a handrail that had graffiti to help restore the natural beauty of the park. I wish I’d taken an alternative break trip sooner, but I’m thankful I got to go on this one.”

Austin Peay State University’s alternative break trips and other volunteer-based programs are hosted through the Community Engagement & Sustainability Department. Trips are designed to engage students in meaningful and collaborative community service to increase awareness of social and environmental issues, strengthen the communities in which they serve, and foster a strong sense of community among trip participants and the University as a whole.