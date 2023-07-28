Clarksville Police Department finds Vehicle of Interest

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is no longer looking for the silver Nissan Quest that was put out in a press release earlier today. CPD detectives have made contact with the individuals involved and have determined that no crime was committed and no one was in any type of duress or danger.

The Clarksville Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter and would like to emphasize the importance of mindful behavior, as to not draw attention to yourself and give others an indication that something is wrong when in fact nothing is wrong.

In this case, good-hearted citizens were genuinely concerned for the welfare of a stranger.

Thank you and please be safe.