Clarksville Police Department looking to Identify Vehicle that held woman in distress

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to the area of Starbucks, 100 South Hampton Place at approximately 7:50pm on July 27th, 2023 after witnesses reported a woman, who was in the front passenger seat of a silver Nissan Quest, was yelling for help out the front passenger door window.

The vehicle had dark-tinted windows and a white decal sticker located on the rear liftgate window. The female that was yelling is described as a white female, with blondish/brown hair, possibly in her early teens to early 20s.

CPD officers and detectives are searching local businesses for possible video of the incident to determine if the female was in actual distress and not involved in a prank. CPD is asking anyone who might have been in the area and witnessed this possible incident to come forward.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Billotte at 931.648.0656, ext. 5694.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.