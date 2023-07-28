Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement to hold Montgomery County Heritage Day on August 19th

Clarksville, TN – Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement in rural Montgomery County has announced a special event in celebration of Montgomery County Heritage Day on August 19th, 2023.

For details please visit historiccollinsville.com.

Montgomery County Heritage Day

Saturday, August 19th | 10:00am to 4:00pm

Bring the family to see 19th-century demonstrations of historic skills and crafts along with reenactors portraying Montgomery County citizens of the 1800s. Special event admission: $10.00 per adult, $5.00 per child ages 6-12, and ages 0-5 are free.

Just minutes from Clarksville, Tennessee, Historic Collinsville gives guests the opportunity for a self-paced, self-guided stroll through a re-creation of the past with an audio tour. The 40-acre, open-air property showcases pioneer life from 1840-1900 with 16 authentically furnished buildings.

See the earliest “first home” to the expansive Dogtrot House, a tobacco barn, smokehouse, church/schoolhouse, wildlife center, loom house, cobbler’s shop, teacher’s home, and more. Picnic tables are placed throughout the property and a covered pavilion with tables and restrooms is also on site. A visitor center greets guests and offers period souvenirs.

Historic Collinsville will host additional special events throughout the 2023 season, including Create at Collinsville (art event), September 22nd-23rd.

More information about Historic Collinsville is available at www.historiccollinsville.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/historiccollinsville

About Historic Collinsville

Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement opened in 1974 to give children a hands-on experience outside of the classroom about life from the 1840s through the turn of the century. It has been open to the public since 1997, recreating the past with restored historical structures, each filled with authentic period furnishings that show a glimpse of life before and after the Civil War.

The property is located at 4711 Weakley Road in Southside, 20 minutes south of downtown Clarksville. Montgomery County Government purchased Historic Collinsville from founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley in 2018.