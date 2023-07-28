Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement to hold Montgomery County Heritage Day on August 19th

Clarksville, TN – Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement in rural Montgomery County has announced a special event in celebration of Montgomery County Heritage Day on August 19th, 2023.
For details please visit historiccollinsville.com.
Montgomery County Heritage Day
Saturday, August 19th | 10:00am to 4:00pm
Bring the family to see 19th-century demonstrations of historic skills and crafts along with reenactors portraying Montgomery County citizens of the 1800s. Special event admission: $10.00 per adult, $5.00 per child ages 6-12, and ages 0-5 are free.
Just minutes from Clarksville, Tennessee, Historic Collinsville gives guests the opportunity for a self-paced, self-guided stroll through a re-creation of the past with an audio tour. The 40-acre, open-air property showcases pioneer life from 1840-1900 with 16 authentically furnished buildings.
See the earliest “first home” to the expansive Dogtrot House, a tobacco barn, smokehouse, church/schoolhouse, wildlife center, loom house, cobbler’s shop, teacher’s home, and more. Picnic tables are placed throughout the property and a covered pavilion with tables and restrooms is also on site. A visitor center greets guests and offers period souvenirs.
Historic Collinsville will host additional special events throughout the 2023 season, including Create at Collinsville (art event), September 22nd-23rd.