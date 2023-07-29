72.8 F
Clarksville
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Arts/Leisure

Cunningham’s Central Civitan Club hosts Spectacular 115th Annual Lone Oak Picnic

Mark Haynes
By Mark Haynes
Central Civitan Club Hosts 115th Annual Lone Oak Picnic with Live Music and Delicious BBQ.
Central Civitan Club Hosts 115th Annual Lone Oak Picnic with Live Music and Delicious BBQ. (Mark Haynes, Clarksville Online)

The Civitan Club

Cunningham, TN – The Central Civitan Club celebrated the 115th annual Lone Oak Picnic today, Saturday, July 29th, 2023, from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Families and friends who attended were treated to a delightful experience, enjoying live music by the Backlot Pickers and savoring some of the finest BBQ in the region.


The delectable menu featured mouthwatering BBQ sandwiches, flavorful chicken, an assortment of ice cream flavors, crispy chips, juicy hot dogs, and a selection of refreshing beverages.

Lone Oak Picnic's famous BBQ sandwich.
Lone Oak Picnic’s famous BBQ sandwich. (Mark Haynes, Clarksville Online)

Kids had a blast with the inflatable attractions and engaged in creative rock painting activities. Additionally, prominent officeholders and aspiring candidates took the opportunity to address the community during the event.

Back Lot Pickers.
Back Lot Pickers. (Mark Haynes, Clarksville Online)

For more updates on this exciting gathering, make sure to stay connected with Clarksville Online.


Photo Gallery

