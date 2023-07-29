Nashville Sounds rack up Three in the Ninth to take down Norfolk Tides, 5-4

Norfolk, VA – Down to their final three outs, the Nashville Sounds (54-45, 14-11) put together a ninth-inning comeback for the ages, capped off by Josh VanMeter’s go-ahead two-run blast to give the Sounds a 5-4 win over the Norfolk Tides (62-37, 14-11) on Saturday night at Harbor Park.

Trailing 4-2 entering the final frame, Monte Harrison began the rally with a double into the right field corner. Luis Urías made it back-to-back two-baggers, plating Harrison and bringing the Sounds within a run. That set the table for VanMeter, who launched the only Sounds homer of the night just over the left field wall to put Nashville ahead 5-4.

Thyago Vieira (S, 4) picked up the save in a 1-2-3 ninth that was not without some more excitement. Tides batter Lewin Diaz gave it a good rip with a deep fly ball to center field, but Harrison put the contest away with a leaping grab on the warning track that saved extra bases.

Before the ninth inning, Nashville had several opportunities to get back in it, especially in the sixth. Patrick Dorrian doubled but was thrown out trying to leg out a triple. Cam Devanney and Noah Campbell followed with back-to-back singles, but Devanney was thrown out at home after Harrison’s single to center failed to bring home the Sounds’ first baseman. It was a rare four-hit, no-run inning.

The bats were alive with two outs to begin the night for Nashville, with Skye Bolt coming through with an RBI single that scored VanMeter and put the good guys up 1-0 in the top half. Norfolk answered on the first pitch they saw, with Connor Norby hitting a leadoff solo homer to draw things even after one.

In the top of the fourth, Harrison came through to retake the lead for the Sounds as his RBI knock plated Bolt to make it 2-1. Unfortunately, the lead was short-lived, as Norfolk tied the game with three hits, then took the lead on an error by VanMeter, making it 4-2 in the fourth.

Luis Contreras (3-2) took the win with 3.0 scoreless innings in relief. The right-hander held Norfolk to a single hit with four strikeouts. Pedro Fernandez worked 5.0 innings, giving up four runs (3 ER) while also striking out eight in the contest, a new season high.

The Sounds amassed 14 hits on the night with contributions up-and-down the lineup. Bolt and Harrison led the charge with three hits each, respectively. VanMeter and Dorrian also had multi-hit efforts. As a team, the Sounds did plenty of damage with runners in scoring position, going 5-for-11.

Nashville wraps up the road trip in the Old Dominion state with a Sunday afternoon contest. The Nashville Sounds starter Jason Alexander will rematch right-hander Ryan Watson. The first pitch is scheduled for 3:05pm CT from Harbor Park in Norfolk.

Post-Game Notes

Josh VanMeter’s two-run homer in the ninth was his fifth home run and third go-ahead blast of the season. VanMeter’s multi-hit and walk improved his on-base percentage to .470.

Luis Urías doubled in his final at-bat, extending his on-base streak to 11 games. Urías is batting .279 (12-for-43) with 13 runs, two double, three homers, eight RBI, and more walks (13) than strikeouts (9). He has a .456 OBP and .991 OPS over the span.

Pedro Fernandez struck out a season-high eight batters in the no-decision. It was his most strikeouts in an affiliated game since May 7th, 2016, with Advanced-A Wilmington vs. Myrtle Beach (also 8).

