APSU announces inaugural Leadership Exchange program with Fort Campbell leaders

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is launching its inaugural Leadership Exchange program, a unique initiative to foster closer relationships with senior-level leaders from Clarksville and the surrounding region through seminars, discussions, and workshops.

The program will kick off on September 6th, 2023, focusing on leaders from Fort Campbell.

This program, part of APSU’s 2022-2027 Experience Austin Peay State University Strategic Plan, is a testament to the university’s goal of becoming the region’s top choice for individuals seeking to enhance their lives.

Recognizing the significant military and military-affiliated segment of our student population, APSU launched its program by inviting Fort Campbell leaders, paying homage to the strong connection between the university and the military.

“Building stronger relationships with our community and partners is a crucial step toward improving the lives of our military and military-related students,” said APSU President Mike Licari. “The Leadership Exchange program is an exciting opportunity to showcase Austin Peay’s unique offerings and explore ways we can better serve our community.”

The Leadership Exchange program will provide participants with an exclusive and comprehensive look into APSU’s exceptional programs and facilities. The event commences at 7:30am with a welcoming breakfast, followed by a day filled with engaging activities and informative sessions. Highlights include a lunchtime Q&A session with a military student panel, an interactive activity with the ROTC program, and a guided tour of the Newton Military Family Resource Center.

“The Leadership Exchange program is a commitment to strengthen ties within our community and establish Austin Peay State University as a hub for leadership growth and development,” said Dannelle Whiteside, vice president of APSU’s Legal Affairs and Organizational Strategy.

“This is just the first step in a broader strategic vision, which involves fostering meaningful dialogue and cultivating collaborative partnerships. Our sights are set on a future where our institution plays an integral role in guiding and nurturing the leaders of tomorrow,” Whiteside stated.

The next Leadership Exchange event is scheduled for November 14th, 2023, with two additional programs planned for Spring 2024.