Marsha Blackburn Report: Bolstering Our National Defense

Washington, D.C. – This week, the Senate passed its version of the annual National Defense Authorization Act, a bill that makes significant investments in our national defense to maintain our advantage over the New Axis of Evil.

I was able to secure major wins for our Tennessee military and research institutions, including those at Tullahoma Air Force Base, Fort Campbell, and Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Some of the major accomplishments include additional funding to support research at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Y-12 National Security Complex, and funding for CH-47 Chinook helicopters at Fort Campbell.

This year’s Senate-passed defense bill also includes my measure to help female veterans get easier access to breast cancer screenings. Click here for a full list of all the wins that will positively impact Tennessee.

In recent years, social media companies have proven they are unwilling to protect children online. This week, the Senate Commerce Committee voted to advance my Kids Online Safety Act to the Senate Floor. The bill forces platforms to enable the strongest protections for our children by default. It will give parents a toolkit to safeguard their kids’ personal data, force companies to turn off addictive product features and hold big tech companies accountable.

There are an estimated 28 million human trafficking victims worldwide, with at least 3.3 million children experiencing forced labor. Ahead of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, I introduced a resolution calling for international action to bring an end to modern-day slavery.

This week, the Senate Finance Committee voted 26-1 to advance the bipartisan Modernizing and Ensuring PBM Accountability (MEPA) Act which included provisions modeled after my Patients Before Middlemen Act. The bill will help increase transparency and correct the misaligned incentives in our pharmaceutical supply chain. Over one million Tennesseans will benefit from this legislation by lowering the cost of prescription drugs at the pharmacy counter. Click here to watch my opening statement. Click here to watch me discuss my amendment to the MEPA Act.

