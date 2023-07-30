Nashville Sounds lose Sunday to Norfolk Tides, 6-3

Norfolk, VA – Unlike last night’s thrilling win, the Nashville Sounds (54-46, 14-12) failed to come up with a last-ditch comeback, falling 6-3 in the series finale to the Norfolk Tides (63-37, 15-11) on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park. Nashville and Norfolk split the series, with each team taking three games over the six-game set.

Similar to yesterday’s start, Norfolk hit a solo homer in the first inning, this time by prospect Heston Kjerstad. The Tides extended their early advantage with a couple more runs in the second to go up 3-0.

Nashville would claw their way back into the game with a couple of hits in the third and a blast in the fourth. Luis Urías cashed in a run after a Brian Navarreto single and Cam Devanney double, hitting a sacrifice fly in the third. Patrick Dorrian later brought the Sounds within a run with a 422-foot solo shot to center field that made it 3-2 in the fourth.

That’s as close as the game would get for Nashville. In the bottom of the fourth, Joey Ortiz launched a three-run homer off Jason Alexander (2-2) that made it a 6-2 game. The Sounds put together a rally and brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth. Navarreto doubled to score Payton Henry in the final frame, but Josh VanMeter couldn’t be the hero on back-to-back days, grounding out with the bases loaded to end the contest.

The bullpen arms of Darrell Thompson, Clayton Andrews, and Alex Claudio combined to work 3.1 scoreless innings in relief. Thompson struck out the side in the fifth after getting the final out of the fourth. Andrews allowed a couple walks but escaped a bases-loaded jam, then Claudio worked a double play to end the bottom of the eighth.

It was the bottom half of the Sounds lineup that did most of the damage, with the five through nine spots getting all of Nashville’s six hits. Navarreto and Devanney each registered a couple of knocks, while Dorrian added a homer and two walks.

The Sounds return to Nashville for a six-game series against the Durham Bulls beginning on Tuesday. The opening game of the series is scheduled for 6:35pm CT at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Luis Urías took a hit by pitch in the ninth to extend his on-base streak to 12 games. Urías boasts a .435 on-base percentage and a .935 OPS with 13 walks and 13 runs during the streak.

Nashville’s bullpen has combined to toss 7.1 scoreless innings over the past two games, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out eight.

Patrick Dorrian has hit safely in seven consecutive games, his longest-hitting streak of the season. He’s batting .333 (8-for-24) with five extra-base hits, nine RBI, seven walks, and four runs in that span.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets for the rest of the 2023 season are on sale now.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.