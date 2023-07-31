Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for July 31st, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of July 31st, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Meka is an adult female, senior Labrador Retriever. She is fully vetted and has been spayed so she can go home the same day. She is looking for her own family who will love her and include her in their adventures. Come for a meet and greet, take her for a walk, and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Devin is a male Domestic Shorthair kitten. He is fully vetted, has age-appropriate shots, and litter trained. Come check him out!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Cadbury is a sweet little kitten with some snappy Tuxedo markings! He is litter trained, fully vetted, and just the cutest, most affectionate love bug. He loves playing with his foster siblings, cat trees, and lots of fun toys and will roll over for belly rubs.

He is super cuddly and would do best adopted with a friend or to a home with other cats/kittens. He needs to have that special buddy. He is currently being fostered with dogs and seems completely unfazed by them. Being a quick little kitty he would do better right now with children 7 and older.

Cadbury can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, for an application and more information please message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Angel is a lovely, gentle senior (10-12 year old) female Golden Retriever/Collie mix. This sweet girl was found wandering in a rural community and no one ever came forward. She has definitely been an inside dog and was at one time someone’s very loyal companion. She is fully vetted, spayed, and house-trained. She is good with other dogs and cats.

She does have Heartworms but it seems to be a mild enough case, no burden on her heart. She will come with monthly treatment to kill the Heartworms and it is also good for fleas. She has had a dental cleaning and is in overall good health. She would do her best as a quiet companion pet for someone home always.



She can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is still waiting for her forever family to come find her! She is a young lab mix and is fully vetted, spayed, and does well with other dogs. She would love to find a family that will help channel her energy into walks, hikes, swimming, and being committed to keeping her mentally and physically challenged and engaged. This wonderful girl deserves her own forever family.

If you think she will be a great addition, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Jupiter is a young female Pitbull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, and house-trained. She is good with children as young as 3 years old but prefers being the only pet in the home so she can receive all the attention and love. Jupiter does have some allergies and will need a specific prescription food and will need regular vet visits for allergy shots. She is being treated for HW and is doing great.

Jupiter needs a family who will be committed to continuing her care and make her a huge part of their family. This sweet baby girl has so much love to give and would make a wonderful companion.

Jupiter can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Knox is a delightful 10-week-old kitten. She was found alone and abandoned at 8 weeks, with ear mites and almost starving. She got into the rescue just in time and in 2 weeks has recovered enough to start showing her playful personality! She is fully vetted, gained weight, has age-appropriate shots, and uses the litter box. She will be a wonderful addition to your family!

For more details, information, and application, you can find Knox through our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and FB Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Kandi is a beautiful female mixed breed. She is almost 5 years old and very, very energetic! She will need an experienced adopter. Very high energy, good with some dogs but NO cats. She is fully vetted, spayed and loves playing and being with people!

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, at 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Ederra is ready for her own family! This sweetheart is 5 months old, fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She has the most mesmerizing green eyes, loves attention, and is sweet. She enjoys playing and does well with other kitties. Unsure about dogs but if they are cat savvy she might be fine. She will be such a fun new family member!.

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Phoebe is a Blue Heeler/Australian Cattle dog mix puppy. She is vetted, spayed, and house-trained. She has done well with other dogs and is great with children. This breed mix is herders by nature and will try to ensure everyone is towing the line!

She is still a puppy so she will need plenty of exercise and a wonderful family to help her reach her full potential. If you think Phoebe will be a great fit in your life and you can be that special friend, please contact the rescue.



For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Century is a female 4-week-old Lab mix puppy! Her litter is called the Centennial litter as it pushed the rescue to over 100 dogs rescued!! She is set to get her vaccinations, all preventatives, and microchip in preparation for Adoption day, August 27th! Her adoption fees come with a free training evaluation and free online Fundamentals Course @ Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To complete an application and find out more about Century and the rest of the litter you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/century or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Pumpkin is a one and half-year-old female Great Pyrenese, Rhodesian Ridgeback, and Red Coonhound mix. She is fully vetted, crate trained, and on HW prevention. Pumpkin has a mix of working/hunting/guardian instincts and is very energetic, so a home where she is constantly given plenty of exercise and mental stimulation would be perfect. She is highly trainable being so food motivated and she is so sweet and just wants to please.

For more information and an application please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com