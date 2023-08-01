Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announces Three Months of Grocery Tax Savings beginning August 1st

Nashville, TN – Today, Monday, July 31st, 2023 Tennessee Governor Bill Lee invited Tennessee families to save during the state’s three-month grocery tax suspension, starting tomorrow, August 1st through October 31st.

This year, Governor Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly passed the Tennessee Works Tax Act, the single largest tax cut in Tennessee history, which includes the three-month grocery tax suspension. During the tax holiday, Tennesseans are expected to save an estimated $273 million in taxes total.

“In Tennessee, we cut taxes any chance we get because families should keep more of their own hard-earned dollars. Starting Tuesday, we’re inviting Tennesseans to take advantage of savings at the grocery store this August through October,” said Governor Lee. “I thank the General Assembly for partnering to deliver three months of savings for Tennessee taxpayers.”

The three-month grocery tax holiday starting Tuesday, August 1st through Tuesday, October 31st will give Tennesseans the opportunity to save up to 6.75 percent in state and local option sales tax on food and food ingredients. Tennesseans can learn more about the tax holiday here.

“We’re proud to be able to offer three months of tax-free groceries to help hardworking Tennesseans save money,” said Tennessee Department of Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. “I thank the Governor and General Assembly for their efforts to steward taxpayer dollars responsibly and cut taxes for Tennessee families.”