Clarksville Police Department investigates Death at Trice Landing

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, July 26th, 2023, at approximately 2:50pm, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to 99 Oak Street, Trice Landing, after receiving a 911 call that a body was found in the Cumberland River.

The victim, 32-year-old Dominick “Aquaman” Chacon, originally from California, was located by some individuals who were working on the barge. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and the next of kin notifications have been made to his family.

It does not appear that there was any foul play involved in his death, however, this is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

CPD Detectives are asking anyone with information or who had contact with Mr. Chacon last week to contact Detective Green at 931.648.0656, ext. 5149.