68.5 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
HomeEventsClarksville Police Department to hold National Night Out, today
Events

Clarksville Police Department to hold National Night Out, today

News Staff
By News Staff
2023 National Night Out set for August 1st.
2023 National Night Out set for August 1st.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD), in partnership with United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region and co-sponsors, would like to invite the public to the National Night Out event happening today, August 1st, 2023, from 5:00pm – 8:00pm.

It will take place on the Austin Peay State University campus, in the parking lot between the Dunn Center and Fortera Stadium.

Clarksville Police Department to hold National Night Out
Clarksville Police Department to hold National Night Out

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.


National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Clarksville Police Department to hold National Night Out
Clarksville Police Department to hold National Night Out

This is a FREE event and is open to the public! Activities include bounce houses, hamburgers, hotdogs, Mission BBQ, and many other giveaways.

*This is also the final night of the Mayor’s Summer Night Lights. It was decided to combine MSNL with the National Night Out event.

Previous article
APSU Women’s Golf finishes 16th Nationally for WGCA All-Scholar Team GPA Award
Next article
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital: Future Army nurses gain clinical experience at Fort Campbell
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online