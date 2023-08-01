Clarksville Police Department to hold National Night Out, today

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD), in partnership with United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region and co-sponsors, would like to invite the public to the National Night Out event happening today, August 1st, 2023, from 5:00pm – 8:00pm.

It will take place on the Austin Peay State University campus, in the parking lot between the Dunn Center and Fortera Stadium.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

This is a FREE event and is open to the public! Activities include bounce houses, hamburgers, hotdogs, Mission BBQ, and many other giveaways.

*This is also the final night of the Mayor’s Summer Night Lights. It was decided to combine MSNL with the National Night Out event.