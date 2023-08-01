Nashville Sounds rally to take down Durham Bulls, 6-4

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds (55-46, 15-12) scored another come-from-behind win in the series opener against the Durham Bulls (55-48, 15-13), plating six in a huge sixth inning for a 6-4 triumph on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.

It was Keston Hiura that delivered the game-winning hit. He came up to the plate with the bases loaded and two out in a 3-3 game in the bottom of the sixth. After batting to a 2-2 count, Hiura lined a curveball down into the left field corner that cleared the bases and gave Nashville a three-run cushion with one swing of the bat.

Trailing by three runs entering the sixth frame, Nashville got on the scoreboard with a double into the gap by Patrick Dorrian that brought home Tyler Naquin. Brian Navarreto inched the Sounds closer with a ground-rule double that hopped over the right field fence and scored Dorrian, making it 3-2. Cam Devanney reached on a wild throwing error by Durham pitcher Ryan Burr that allowed Navarreto to score the tying run, setting the table for Hiura’s heroics.

There were plenty of rehabbing Brewers all over the diamond for the Sounds. Right-hander Brandon Woodruff struck out four in his 4.2 innings on the mound. The two-time All-Star allowed three runs (all earned) on three hits and two walks.

He started the night off with three scoreless innings before giving up three runs in the fourth. Brian Anderson also made his first appearance at third base with Nashville, finishing 1-for-4 with a walk. Bennett Sousa worked a scoreless eighth inning, also on his first rehab appearance on his current assignment with the Sounds.

Eric Lauer (1-1) picked up his first win as a Sound, allowing a run (earned) on a couple of hits over the fifth and sixth innings. J.B. Bukauskas (S, 4) gave up a couple of singles in the ninth but worked out of it to secure the series-opening win.

Hiura’s three-RBI double was his lone hit of the game, and one of two Sounds hits with runners in scoring position. Navarreto and Monte Harrison each totaled two hits to lead the team, respectively.

The Nashville Sounds will look for their second win of the series tomorrow night. Right-hander Caleb Boushley (6-4, 4.45) is scheduled to start for the Sounds. Durham’s starter is to be determined. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm CT at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Brandon Woodruff made his first appearance on rehab assignment with Nashville, working 4.2 innings with four strikeouts (3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB). Woodruff has been on Milwaukee’s injury list since April 11 (retro to April 8) with right shoulder inflammation.

Bennett Sousa worked a scoreless eighth inning with a strikeout in his first rehab appearance with Nashville. Sousa has been on Milwaukee’s injured list since June 9 (retro to June 8) with left shoulder nerve irritation.

Patrick Dorrian extended his hitting streak to eight games with an RBI double in the sixth. He’s batting .321 (9-for-28) with six extra-base hits, 10 RBI, seven walks, and five runs in that span.

