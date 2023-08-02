Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce August 2023 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming events and announcements during the month of August.

The Clarksville Chamber of Commerce and Workforce Essentials are partnering to offer you and your employees Business Skills Training classes for any organizations seeking to upgrade employee skills, raise morale and increase productivity.

Session 3 will be held Wednesday, August 2nd, from 8:00am-9:00am, focused on promoting a safer work environment and held at the American Job Center, 523 Madison Street, Suite B, Clarksville, TN 37040. To register, and for more information please visit, https://www.clarksvillechamber.com/business-skills-training/.

The Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) will meet on Wednesday, August 2nd at 12:00noon, at Nashville State Community College, 1760 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. Lunch will be provided. CYP is a platform for young professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to economic development and high quality of life in our community. For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

The Chamber’s Business After Hours will be held Thursday, August 17th from 5:00pm-7:00pm., hosted by Beachaven Vineyards and Winery, 1100 Dunlop Lane. This networking event is offered at no cost to Chamber members. For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

Join us on August 24th, at 7:30am for a Military Power Breakfast at Dock 17, 2231 Madison Street. Brought to you by Bell Textron, Inc. featuring the 101st Airborne Division’s Commanding General, MG Brett G. Sylvia. Reservations and payment required in advance, $55 for Members and $65 for Non-Members. Register online at clarksvillechamber.com/events or send RSVP with payment to Phil Harpel at phil@clarksville.tn.us. For more information call 931.245.4342.

On Tuesday, August 29th, the Chamber is hosting a Women in Business Luncheon from 11:30am – 1:00pm at The Tanglewood House, 1601 Madison Street, sponsored by CDE Lightband. Keynote is national speaker and author, Jessica Stollings-Holder will share with us how to break down barriers that divide and build up awareness that unites and empowers all people to create a more inclusive and innovative future. The event is $50.00 for Members and $65.00 for Non-Members. Registration is required, Register online at clarksvillechamber.com/events or contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

If you are new to the Chamber or want to learn more about the many opportunities offered by the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce, join us on Wednesday, August 30th, for Get to Know Your Chamber. We will meet at 8:30am at the Chamber office, 25 Jefferson Street, Suite 300. This event is geared to help new members learn about all the benefits of the Chamber and meet the staff. This event is free, and no registration is required. For more information, contact Melinda Shepard at melinda@clarksville.tn.us.

Mark Your Calendars! The 29th Annual Membership Golf Scramble will be held on Tuesday, September 12th at Swan Lake Golf Course, 581 Dunbar Cave Road. Cost per player is $100.00 for members and includes green fees, 1/2 cart, lunch, dinner, snacks, and beverages. Prizes will be awarded for 1st Place Team, Longest Drive, and Closest to the Hole. Registration and lunch will begin at 11:00am with a shotgun start at 12:00noon. To register as a player or to learn more about becoming an event sponsor, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.