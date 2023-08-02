Clarksville Police Department releases Back To School Traffic Safety Tips

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department wants to remind motorists that school will be back in session starting Monday, August 7th, 2023. Ensuring the safe travel of children to and from school is paramount.

For the second year in a row, Clarksville led all Tennessee cities in year-over-year population growth. With so many children walking to school, it is vitally important that motorists be aware of school zone times and speed limits.

School zones are marked with flashing lights or traffic signs, so drivers need to be alert, obey the speed limit, and avoid distractions.

Please pay attention to the School Crossing Guards or Officers directing traffic and follow their directions. By slowing down, paying attention, and being mindful of your surroundings will help ensure the safety of all of our children.

Remember, Tennessee is a “Hands-Free” state, making it illegal for the driver to:

(a) Hold a cell phone or mobile device with any part of their body,

(b) Write, send, or read any text-based communication,

(c) Reach for a cell phone or mobile device in a manner that requires the driver to no longer be in a seated driving position or properly restrained by a seat belt,

(d) Watch a video or movie on a cellphone or mobile device, and

(e) Record or broadcast video on a cellphone or mobile device.

And finally, CPD wants to remind the citizens that when school buses have stopped on the roadway for the purpose of receiving or discharging any school children and the visual signals are activated (Red lights and Stop Signs), ALL traffic needs to stop.

[470ceneter]

This includes roadways such as Tiny Town Road that do not have a divider between East and West Traffic, this is not considered separate roadways.

Have a Happy and Safe School Year!