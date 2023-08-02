Clarksville Police Department responds to Vehicle, Pedestrian Crash on 101st Airborne Division Parkway at Ringgold Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a crash involving a pedestrian on the 101st Airborne Division Parkway at Ringgold Road.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:26pm, and initial reports are that a male was behind a vehicle, pushing it (for unknown reasons) and that vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle. The pedestrian has been transported to Tennova Healthcare and their status is unknown at this time.

All lanes (East and Westbound lanes) are currently shut down between Peachers Mill Road and Victory Drive. The crash occurred near the intersection of Ringgold Road and that intersection is completely shut down.

FACT investigators are en route to the scene and no other information is available for release at this time. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with FACT Investigator Gadberry at 931.648.0656, ext. 5221.